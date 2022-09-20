Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

