Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.