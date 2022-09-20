Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 1.90% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

COMB stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.