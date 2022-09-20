Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $371,684,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.4 %

WBA stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

