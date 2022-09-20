Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

