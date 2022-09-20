LCX (LCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $356,608.00

LCX (LCX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a total market cap of $38.46 million and approximately $356,608.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00882102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LCX’s genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

