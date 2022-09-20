Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.40.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth $19,570,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LII traded down $10.33 on Tuesday, reaching $235.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.