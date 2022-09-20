Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.40.
In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LII traded down $10.33 on Tuesday, reaching $235.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
