Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 78452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Liberty Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$120.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.64.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

