Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.53. 1,561,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day moving average is $302.02.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

