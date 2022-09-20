Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $171.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

LNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

