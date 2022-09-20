Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.34

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 9136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEV shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $636.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a net margin of 219.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 501.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 259,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

