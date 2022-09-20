LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.49 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

