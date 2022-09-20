LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LIQT opened at $0.49 on Friday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
LiqTech International Company Profile
