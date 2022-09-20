Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $233.16

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $233.16 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

