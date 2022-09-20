Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after buying an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,276,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $24,226,000. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 34.0% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after acquiring an additional 842,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.3 %

LAC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 1,599,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,361. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

