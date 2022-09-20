Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 0.5 %

Lithium Americas stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.17. 231,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.02.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

