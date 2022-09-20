LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.13

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 17889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $762.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.