Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,926,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,602 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 827,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 306,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:LYG remained flat at $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,821,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,195,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.