loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,838.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
loanDepot Stock Down 2.6 %
NYSE LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 463,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.89.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on loanDepot (LDI)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.