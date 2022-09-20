loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,838.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 463,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.