Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.15. 44,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

