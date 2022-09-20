LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00004296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.77 million and $12,607.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

