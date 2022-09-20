Lp Bleichroeder Acquires 5,430 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 5,430 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $27,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,908,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,515,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 3,673 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $18,328.27.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 54,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

