LuaSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. LuaSwap has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $3,920.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,993.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065228 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,935,050 coins and its circulating supply is 183,518,648 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LuaSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining.Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.