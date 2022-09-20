Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $73.92. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

