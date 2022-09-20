LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.55

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 7691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

