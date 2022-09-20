LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 15,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

