Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 275,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,342,530 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $17.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $362,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

