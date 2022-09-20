Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 5,135 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,298. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $404.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

