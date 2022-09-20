Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 1,018,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPCMF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $1.90.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

