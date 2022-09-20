MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.85

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 5558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock worth $696,881. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

