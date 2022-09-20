Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Head to Head Comparison

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -29.36% -12.07% -10.46% Backblaze -52.11% -62.67% -28.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marqeta and Backblaze, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 2 3 11 0 2.56 Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Marqeta currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 100.73%. Backblaze has a consensus price target of 20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 294.10%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Marqeta.

This table compares Marqeta and Backblaze’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million 7.65 -$163.93 million ($0.34) -21.44 Backblaze $67.48 million 2.43 -$21.70 million -1.48 -3.49

Backblaze has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Backblaze, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Marqeta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marqeta beats Backblaze on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

