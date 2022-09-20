Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Stock Down 2.6 %

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $153.14. 28,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,773. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

