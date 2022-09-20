Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 23,910 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Toll Brothers comprises 0.9% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,893. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

