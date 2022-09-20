Martin Capital Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 29,388 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Trex comprises about 1.4% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,923. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

