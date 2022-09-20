Martin Capital Advisors LLP Makes New $796,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 142,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

