Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases Shares of 3,005 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

IWV traded down $3.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.99. 3,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average is $237.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

