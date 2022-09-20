Martin Capital Advisors LLP Takes $361,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 28,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,543,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.59. 47,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

