Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.44. 193,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,816. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

