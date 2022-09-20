Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Masco has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.