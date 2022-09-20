MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

