Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.30. 16,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,729. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.23 and a 200-day moving average of $340.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

