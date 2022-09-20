Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

MA traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $312.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,729. The firm has a market cap of $301.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.