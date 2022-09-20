Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 11118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 167.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

