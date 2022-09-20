Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires 388,100 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 2,097.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the period. H World Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of H World Group worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 13,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 1.05.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

