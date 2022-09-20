Matthews International Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. TDCX makes up approximately 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TDCX were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of TDCX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in TDCX by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NYSE TDCX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. TDCX Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 17.49%.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

