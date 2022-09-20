Matthews International Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,178. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.