MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.02

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.02 and last traded at C$15.02, with a volume of 8212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$476.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.09.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

