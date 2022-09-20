McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $257.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.28. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

