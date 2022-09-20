McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. McKesson makes up approximately 3.6% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $11,664,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 35,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,971,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

NYSE:MCK traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $345.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,399. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.48. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

