McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC remained flat at $16.88 during trading on Tuesday. 168,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

