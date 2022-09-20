McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

